210430-N-GZ947-1103 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) A 19-gun salute was fired during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) for the arrivial of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 03:58 Photo ID: 6624935 VIRIN: 210430-N-GZ947-1103 Resolution: 4388x2925 Size: 907.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.