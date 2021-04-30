210430-N-GZ947-1103 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) A 19-gun salute was fired during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) for the arrivial of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 03:58
|Photo ID:
|6624935
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-GZ947-1103
|Resolution:
|4388x2925
|Size:
|907.21 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
