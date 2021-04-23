Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy

Britainy Beshear, first lady of Kentucky, speaks to teachers and students at the Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy, Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 23, 2021. Beshear received a briefing of the course curriculum and applauded the staff and students for their dedication to education and self-improvement. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

