    Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy [Image 1 of 4]

    Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, addresses students of the KYNG Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy (BCA), April 23, 2021, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Lamberton visited the facility with Kentucky first lady, Britainy Beshear, to commend the BCA on their success and to emphasize his support and dedication to students and staff at the alternative education facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy
    Kentucky Adjutant General
    Kentucky First Lady
    Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton
    Britainy Beshear

