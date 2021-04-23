Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy

Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, addresses students of the KYNG Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy (BCA), April 23, 2021, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Lamberton visited the facility with Kentucky first lady, Britainy Beshear, to commend the BCA on their success and to emphasize his support and dedication to students and staff at the alternative education facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

