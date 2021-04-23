Britainy Beshear, first lady of Kentucky, speaks to teachers and students at the Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy, Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 23, 2021. Beshear received a briefing of the course curriculum and applauded the staff and students for their dedication to education and self-improvement. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6624371
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-FN390-1002
|Resolution:
|1662x1057
|Size:
|174.04 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy
LEAVE A COMMENT