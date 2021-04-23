Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, receives a tour of the Bluegrass ChalleNGe academy at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 23, 2021. Lamberton addressed students and faculty while offering congratulations on their continued successes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6624372
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-FN390-1004
    Resolution: 1260x1141
    Size: 141.46 KB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy
    Kentucky Adjutant General
    Kentucky First Lady
    Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton
    Britainy Beshear

