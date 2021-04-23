Kentucky First Lady and Adjutant General Visit ChalleNGe Academy

Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, receives a tour of the Bluegrass ChalleNGe academy at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 23, 2021. Lamberton addressed students and faculty while offering congratulations on their continued successes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
