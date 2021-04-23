Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready [Image 9 of 10]

    Always Ready

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying U.S. Army 30th Medical Brigade team members lifts off after completing the Saber Guardian combat medical evacuation exercise along with a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The joint force exercise is designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:20
    Photo ID: 6623411
    VIRIN: 210423-F-ON299-1369
    Resolution: 4060x2693
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Always Ready
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    86th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport
    U.S. Army 30th Medical Brigade

