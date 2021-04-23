Always ready

Team members participating in the Saber Guardian medical evacuation exercise transport a simulated patient from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The joint force exercise is designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

