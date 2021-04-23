Team members participating in the Saber Guardian medical evacuation exercise transport a simulated patient from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The joint force exercise is designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6623412
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-ON299-1338
|Resolution:
|5514x3359
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT