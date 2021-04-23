Always ready

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Bernal, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician configures a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to prepare for a medical evacuation exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The exercise included the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 86 Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team, and the U.S. Army 30th Medical Brigade working together to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

