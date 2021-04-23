Always ready

Team members participating in the Saber Guardian medical evacuation exercise move together toward the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to off-load a simulated patient on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. Saber Guardian, part of Defender-Europe 21, is a joint task force exercise designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

