A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying U.S. Army 30th Medical Brigade team members lands on the flight line to prepare to “dust off” a simulation patient as part of the Saber Guardian medical evacuation exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. A “dust off” is when crew members prepare to off-load a patient to be transported to another aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:20 Photo ID: 6623407 VIRIN: 210423-F-ON299-1292 Resolution: 5351x3318 Size: 2.04 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.