A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying U.S. Army 30th Medical Brigade team members lands on the flight line to prepare to “dust off” a simulation patient as part of the Saber Guardian medical evacuation exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. A “dust off” is when crew members prepare to off-load a patient to be transported to another aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6623407
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-ON299-1292
|Resolution:
|5351x3318
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT