Team members work to configure a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to prepare for a medical evacuation scenario as part of the Saber Guardian exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. Saber Guardian, part of Defender-Europe 21, is a joint task force exercise designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
|04.23.2021
|04.30.2021 07:20
|6623405
|210423-F-ON299-1081
|3712x5568
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
This work, Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
