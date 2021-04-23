Always ready

Team members work to configure a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to prepare for a medical evacuation scenario as part of the Saber Guardian exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. Saber Guardian, part of Defender-Europe 21, is a joint task force exercise designed to augment a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

