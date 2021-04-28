U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Connor Oswald, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, chains a fuel truck to a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. The Airmen performed a wet-wing defuel on the aircraft, which is when fuel is pumped out of the C-17 to be used to refuel other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6620963 VIRIN: 210428-F-ZC075-1005 Resolution: 3634x2534 Size: 2.18 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.