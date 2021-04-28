62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to load a fuel truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. The fuel truck will pump gas out of the C-17 and use it to refuel an F-35 Lightning II. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

