Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 4 of 6]

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to load a fuel truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. The fuel truck will pump gas out of the C-17 and use it to refuel an F-35 Lightning II. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6620960
    VIRIN: 210428-F-ZC075-1004
    Resolution: 4557x2912
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War
    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War
    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War
    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War
    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War
    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Globemaster III
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Exercise Rainier War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT