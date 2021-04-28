62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

Four F-35 Lightning II’s sit on the flightline at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, during Exercise Rainier War, April 28, 2021. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

