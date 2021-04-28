62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

An F-35 Lightning II taxis to a parking spot during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, performed a wet-wing defuel on a C-17 Globemaster III, which involved pumping fuel out of the C-17 to be used to refuel an F-35. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

