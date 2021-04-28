A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis an F-35 Lightning II to a parking spot during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, performed a wet wing defuel on a C-17 Globemaster III, which involved pumping fuel out of the C-17 to be used to refuel an F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6620957 VIRIN: 210428-F-ZC075-1002 Resolution: 4146x2104 Size: 834.95 KB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.