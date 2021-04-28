Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 2 of 6]

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis an F-35 Lightning II to a parking spot during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 28, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, performed a wet wing defuel on a C-17 Globemaster III, which involved pumping fuel out of the C-17 to be used to refuel an F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

