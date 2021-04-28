62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, perform a wet-wing defuel on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home AFB, April 28, 2021. The WWD is when fuel is pumped out of a C-17 while the engines are running, which greatly increases the speed of the defuel, and it is then used to refuel other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

