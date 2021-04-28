Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 5 of 6]

    62nd AW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, perform a wet-wing defuel on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Mountain Home AFB, April 28, 2021. The WWD is when fuel is pumped out of a C-17 while the engines are running, which greatly increases the speed of the defuel, and it is then used to refuel other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

    Globemaster III
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Exercise Rainier War

