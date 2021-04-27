349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn perform their alert checklist prior to being airlifted Travis Air Force Base, California, by the 446th Airlift Wing on April 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6619081
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-ZW472-0024
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
