Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn perform their alert checklist prior to being airlifted Travis Air Force Base, California, by the 446th Airlift Wing on April 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:04 Photo ID: 6619081 VIRIN: 210427-F-ZW472-0024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.28 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.