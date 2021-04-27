During an Exercise Nexus Dawn evaluation scenario at Travis Air Force Base, California, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron receive instructions after a critical component aboard a C-17 Globemaster III’s was discovered inoperable during a “tail swap” on April 26, 2021. During the exercise, participants’ readiness is tested to adapt to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:03
|Photo ID:
|6619077
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-ZW472-0016
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, "Tail Swap" During Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT