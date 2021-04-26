Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 2 of 10]

    446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 446th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrive at Travis Air Force Base, California, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. The Airmen are participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn, which presents realistic and challenging combat readiness scenarios in which Air Force Reservists and Airmen from the California Air National Guard are tested and evaluated at how well they can execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:03
    Photo ID: 6619074
    VIRIN: 210426-F-ZW472-0007
    Resolution: 8140x5427
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

