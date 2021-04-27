During an Exercise Nexus Dawn evaluation scenario at Travis Air Force Base, California, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron receive instructions after a critical component aboard a C-17 Globemaster III’s was discovered inoperable during a “tail swap” on April 26, 2021. During the exercise, participants’ readiness is tested to adapt to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:03 Photo ID: 6619076 VIRIN: 210426-F-ZW472-0014 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.92 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Tail Swap" During Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.