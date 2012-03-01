349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

A Litter Station Augmentation Set sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, prior to being loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Nexus Dawn on April 26, 2021. The LSAS is critical to successfully executing emergency missions if additional stanchions and litters are needed by Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation teams. Exercise Nexus Dawn presents realistic and challenging combat readiness scenarios in which Reserve Citizen Airmen are tested and evaluated at how well they can execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

