    349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn [Image 3 of 10]

    349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2012

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    A Litter Station Augmentation Set sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, prior to being loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Nexus Dawn on April 26, 2021. The LSAS is critical to successfully executing emergency missions if additional stanchions and litters are needed by Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation teams. Exercise Nexus Dawn presents realistic and challenging combat readiness scenarios in which Reserve Citizen Airmen are tested and evaluated at how well they can execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

