Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III from the 446th Airlift Wing on April 27, 2021 at Travis AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:03
|Photo ID:
|6619078
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-ZW472-0017
|Resolution:
|7009x4678
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, "Tail Swap" During Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS
