Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III from the 446th Airlift Wing on April 27, 2021 at Travis AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:03 Photo ID: 6619078 VIRIN: 210426-F-ZW472-0017 Resolution: 7009x4678 Size: 3.93 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Tail Swap" During Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.