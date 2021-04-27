349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

Senior Master Sgt. Christine Palmer, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, briefs Exercise Nexus Dawn participants from the 446th Airlift Wing and 349th AES aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, April 27, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The aeromedical evacuation experiences participants receive during readiness exercise like Nexus Dawn hones the skills of Reserve Citizen Airmen who provide time-sensitive, mission critical patient care transport in real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US