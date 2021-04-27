Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

    349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Christine Palmer, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, briefs Exercise Nexus Dawn participants from the 446th Airlift Wing and 349th AES aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, April 27, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The aeromedical evacuation experiences participants receive during readiness exercise like Nexus Dawn hones the skills of Reserve Citizen Airmen who provide time-sensitive, mission critical patient care transport in real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
