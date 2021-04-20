A member of the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight opens a crate containing C-4, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The C-4 is a stable and insensitive explosive that can only be detonated by a shockwave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 03:23
|Photo ID:
|6617578
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-PU391-1175
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT