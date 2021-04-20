18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight unpacks C-4 for use in a demolition operation, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The C-4 blocks used by the 18th CES EOD unit are the M112 variant commonly used by military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

