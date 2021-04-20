Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7]

    18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Composition C-4 is placed on unserviceable munitions to destroy them, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The C-4 explosives are designed to be molded into any shape the user desires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:23
    Photo ID: 6617579
    VIRIN: 210420-F-PU391-1198
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamKadena #Kadena # #PACAF #INDO-PACOM

