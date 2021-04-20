Composition C-4 is placed on unserviceable munitions to destroy them, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The C-4 explosives are designed to be molded into any shape the user desires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:23 Photo ID: 6617579 VIRIN: 210420-F-PU391-1198 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.19 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.