U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight carefully place unexploded ordnance into a hole before a demolition operation, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The EOD Flight disposes of UXOs by detonating C-4 bricks, destroying everything in the hole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:22 Photo ID: 6617565 VIRIN: 210420-F-PU391-1088 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.96 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.