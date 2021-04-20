U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight examine explosives before a demolition operation, April 20,2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The demolition process takes careful planning to ensure safe and proper disposal of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:23 Photo ID: 6617577 VIRIN: 210420-F-PU391-1205 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.