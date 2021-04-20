U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight carry unexploded ordnance into a crater, April 20, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The EOD Flight detects and disposes of potentially hazardous UXOs found on Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:23 Photo ID: 6617574 VIRIN: 210420-F-PU391-1164 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.76 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demolition Operation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.