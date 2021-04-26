210426-G-ID129-1120 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Carl Norwood and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Herring conduct search and seizure training with U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ryan Kass as the simulated subject aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 26, 2021, in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix