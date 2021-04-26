Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210426-G-ID129-1098 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Herring conducts search and seizure training with boarding team members aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 26, 2021, in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

