210426-G-ID129-1098 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Herring conducts search and seizure training with boarding team members aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 26, 2021, in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6617039
|VIRIN:
|210426-G-ID129-1098
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|725.63 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
