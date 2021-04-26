U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy

210426-G-ID129-1023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) Members from USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) prepare to come aboard the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) during the visit, board, and search and seizure training in the Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

