    U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210426-G-ID129-1023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) Members from USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) prepare to come aboard the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) during the visit, board, and search and seizure training in the Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    joint force
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    WMSL

