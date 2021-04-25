U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy

210425-G-G0108-1264 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conduct a series of passing and communication exercises, along with helicopter operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 25, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6617036
|VIRIN:
|210425-G-G0108-1264
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
