U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy

210425-G-G0108-1264 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conduct a series of passing and communication exercises, along with helicopter operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 25, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6617036 VIRIN: 210425-G-G0108-1264 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.16 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA