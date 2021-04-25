Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts passex with U.S. Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210425-G-G0108-1078 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conduct a series of passing and communication exercises, along with helicopter operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 25, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    PassEx
    joint force
    Coast Guard
    WMSL

