    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210426-G-GO108-2106 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Mauricio, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Baillie, an aviation maintenance technician, conduct post-flight procedures after landing the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in the Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:39
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    Mediterranean Sea
    Coast Guard
    Navy

