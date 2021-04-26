210426-G-GO108-2106 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Mauricio, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Baillie, an aviation maintenance technician, conduct post-flight procedures after landing the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in the Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6617037 VIRIN: 210426-G-G0108-2106 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 603.59 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts training with U.S. Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.