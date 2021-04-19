Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15]

    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron complete preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 19, 2021. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 18:05
    Photo ID: 6614647
    VIRIN: 210419-F-QN515-0007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Joey Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    KC-135 soars over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    KC-135 soars over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR
    KC-135 soars over CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    1CTCS
    1 CTCS
    Iraq
    OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT