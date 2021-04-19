KC-135 soars over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron performs preflight checks aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 19, 2021. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

