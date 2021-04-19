A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 19, 2021. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6614638
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-QN515-0159
|Resolution:
|3414x2276
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Joey Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
