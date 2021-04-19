KC-135 soars over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, flies duirng an aerial refueling mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 19, 2021. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)
