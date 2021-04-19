Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 15]

    F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 19, 2021. CJTF-OIR enables its partners to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Joey Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

