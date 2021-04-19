A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron performs preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 19, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6614645
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-QN515-0035
|Resolution:
|4621x3081
|Size:
|18.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Joey Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT