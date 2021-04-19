F-16s refueled over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron performs preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 19, 2021. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

