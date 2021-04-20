U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Peters, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, attaches a pallet to a static line at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. The 37th AS moved cargo and personnel from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland and the 31st Tactical Air Base in Krzesiny, Poland as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:28 Photo ID: 6610624 VIRIN: 210420-F-WY074-0167 Resolution: 5343x3567 Size: 2.68 MB Location: WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.