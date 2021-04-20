Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Peters, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, attaches a pallet to a static line at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. The 37th AS moved cargo and personnel from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland and the 31st Tactical Air Base in Krzesiny, Poland as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    airlift
    ACE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

