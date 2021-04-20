Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing push cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Airdrop operations were conducted as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise, testing the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to operate from a variety of locations without the familiar support structure found at home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6610622
    VIRIN: 210420-F-WY074-0149
    Resolution: 4550x3037
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airlift
    ACE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT