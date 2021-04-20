Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing push cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Airdrop operations were conducted as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise, testing the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to operate from a variety of locations without the familiar support structure found at home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6610622
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-WY074-0149
|Resolution:
|4550x3037
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
