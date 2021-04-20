U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deontae Williams, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron unilateral aircrew training apprentice, and Staff Sgt. Jose Bruno Ruiz-Camacho, 86th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, prepare pallets for transport at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Inspections are performed at multiple points to ensure cargo is safe for transport or aerial delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6610618
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-WY074-0057
|Resolution:
|4485x2990
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT