Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deontae Williams, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron unilateral aircrew training apprentice, and Staff Sgt. Jose Bruno Ruiz-Camacho, 86th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, prepare pallets for transport at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Inspections are performed at multiple points to ensure cargo is safe for transport or aerial delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

