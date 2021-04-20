Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deontae Williams, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron unilateral aircrew training apprentice, prepares pallets for transport at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Bundles were transported from Ramstein Air Base to Chièvres via truck to practice moving cargo used in training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

