    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deontae Williams, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron unilateral aircrew training apprentice, prepares pallets for transport at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Bundles were transported from Ramstein Air Base to Chièvres via truck to practice moving cargo used in training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:27
    VIRIN: 210420-F-WY074-0033
    This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airlift
    ACE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

