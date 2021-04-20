Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft takes off from Chièvres Air Base, Belgium April 20, 2021. Four C-130Js took off from Ramstein Air Base to provide airlift support to the 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath, England during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

