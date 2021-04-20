U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Merritt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a forklift driven by 1st Lt. Bridgett Wall, 86th Operations Support Squadron intelligence officer and cross-functional airlift support personnel, while loading a pallet to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Four C-130Js launched from Ramstein Air Base in support of an Agile Combat Employment exercise, allowing Ramstein Airmen to train with other Airmen to increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6610620
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-WY074-0105
|Resolution:
|3839x2563
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS
Ramstein ACEs regional exercise
