    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Merritt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a forklift driven by 1st Lt. Bridgett Wall, 86th Operations Support Squadron intelligence officer and cross-functional airlift support personnel, while loading a pallet to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2021. Four C-130Js launched from Ramstein Air Base in support of an Agile Combat Employment exercise, allowing Ramstein Airmen to train with other Airmen to increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6610620
    VIRIN: 210420-F-WY074-0105
    Resolution: 3839x2563
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein ACEs regional exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein ACEs regional exercise

    airlift
    ACE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

