TSgt Robert Browning, a drummer for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs for a Japanese audience. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 03:39 Photo ID: 6610538 VIRIN: 210313-N-EH855-0074 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 5.94 MB Location: ISHINOMAKI, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drum Intensity [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.