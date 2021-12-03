Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singing Hearts Out [Image 4 of 12]

    Singing Hearts Out

    MINAMISANRIKU, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    SrA Alycia Cancel, a vocalist for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, sings for a Japanese audience. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 03:38
    Photo ID: 6610530
    VIRIN: 210312-N-EH855-0100
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MINAMISANRIKU, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Singing Hearts Out [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

